F1 News Today: Ricciardo spills Red Bull secrets as ambitious F1 team ramps up talent grab
F1 News
It's the big thing that F1 drivers seldom dish any details about: the simulator - but Daniel Ricciardo has been saying some very interesting things...
F1 team vows to 'ramp up' recruitment drive in 2024 after more than doubling workforces
Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi has vowed that the team will continue to scale up the workforce ahead of Audi taking over the team in 2026.
REVEALED: Why Belgian-born Max Verstappen races in F1 under the Dutch flag
Max Verstappen has raced proudly under the Dutch flag for many years but a lesser-known fact about the current F1 world champion is that he was actually born in neighbouring Belgium - here's how which country he raced for was worked out...
Hamilton and best pal win F1 Christmas cuteness competition
A Merry Christmas was celebrated around the F1 world and drivers who chose to post were spotted with loved ones in social posts in all corners of the globe – and Lewis Hamilton delivered the cutest post of all.
Perez makes STARTLING admission over 2023 campaign
Sergio Perez admitted that a "loss of control" was to blame for his struggles during the 2023 campaign.
