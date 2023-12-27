Sainz still blaming F1 for Ferrari losing P2 in championship

Cal Gaunt

Carlos Sainz has expressed his dismay over the grid penalty he incurred at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, a situation that he attributed to circumstances beyond both his and Ferrari's control.

The inaugural race at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit unfolded with the first practice session abruptly halted after Sainz's Ferrari hit a drain cover, wreaking havoc underneath the car.

While the damage suffered was in no way attributable to Sainz or Ferrari, their woes compounded when the subsequent reconstruction of the SF-23 led to a 10-place grid penalty.

Despite the stewards acknowledging the non-culpable nature of the incident, they asserted a lack of authority to waive the penalty.

Carlos Sainz hit a loose drain cover in Las Vegas and was handed a 10-place grid penalty

Carlos Sainz said Las Vegas was the most frustrating moment of his F1 career

Sainz: Vegas a low moment

This turn of events left Sainz grappling with a level of frustration that eclipsed any he had experienced throughout his career.

“It was such a disastrous weekend for me and the team and we lost such a good opportunity there to score big points and fight for a win that I haven’t fought [for] since Singapore,” Sainz told PlanetF1.

“It was an incredibly frustrating feeling. I’ve never been as frustrated as a racing driver, or never been more upset towards the sport than I was in Vegas.”

“I’m still angry about what happened and it affected my championship and Ferrari’s championship," Sainz added. "But even if you put a protest you never win it, so there it is, the way F1 behaved with me and Ferrari, I don’t see a solution to the problem.

“Maybe without that breakage the end of the season would have been different, with a different performance in Abu Dhabi. It was an unfortunate end and I don’t want it to tarnish a good season for me.”

