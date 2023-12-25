F1 News Today: Verstappen makes relationship revelation but gets BLOCKED from Mercedes drive

Chris Deeley

Monday 25 December 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen has said that his 'fiery' relationship with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is actually 'very straightforward' and allows him to operate how he would like to during race weekends.

Verstappen 'BLOCKED' from driving Mercedes during F1 break

Max Verstappen, the speed maestro renowned for dominating the racetrack in his Red Bull F1 car, encountered an unexpected hurdle during his holiday escapade in Portugal.

Ecclestone accused of giving F1 'big slap' over Christmas card

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has remarked that Bernie Ecclestone gave Formula 1 a 'big slap' after revealing an uncharacteristic 2023 Christmas card design.

Domenicali sees shades of F1 legend in Verstappen

Formula 1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali has likened Max Verstappen's dominance of the sport to that of Michael Schumacher.

Ricciardo highlights 'cool' aspect about Hamilton and Alonso

Daniel Ricciardo expressed his admiration for the longevity of figures like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in Formula 1, noting that it's 'cool' they continue in the sport despite the average age of the grid dropping.

