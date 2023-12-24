Ecclestone accused of giving F1 'big slap' over Christmas card

Anna Malyon

Sunday 24 December 2023 15:57

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has remarked that Bernie Ecclestone gave Formula 1 a 'big slap' after revealing an uncharacteristic 2023 Christmas card design.

Former F1 chief executive Ecclestone traditionally releases an annual Christmas card, typically featuring playful jokes about the past F1 season and significant global events, including politics and cultural phenomena.

However, the 2023 edition takes a departure from the norm. Instead of featuring cartoons of F1 drivers and team principals, it showcases a snowy farming field.

The words written on the Christmas card reads: “I am sorry that I could not think of anything exciting or strange that has happened this year that could be illustrated on my usual card.

So may I wish you a peaceful and happy end of the year with 2024 bringing you all that is good for you and a more settled world. Bernie."

Formula 1 News: Ecclestone's annual Christmas Card message https://t.co/B3VVPuJ34d Every year, Bernie Ecclestone sends out a Christmas Card to the Formula 1 community with a sublime message, but for 2023 he appears to have mellowed. pic.twitter.com/Iy36gA3MMU — AutoRacing1.com (@AutoRacing1) December 22, 2023

This led Red Bull director Marko to comment that Ecclestone had given F1 a 'big slap', insinuating the Christmas card was not in good faith.

"What an announcement! We got a big slap from Bernie for Christmas” said Marko to Auto Blid.

Former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone

Helmut Marko called Bernie Ecclestone's Christmas card a "big slap"

READ MORE: Aston Martin demand new 'standard' with sights set on Red Bull

Ecclestone controversy

Ecclestone's career in F1 has been overshadowed by controversy, including his disrespectful comments about women and former F1 drivers.

However, Ecclestone's lack of playful jokes on his Christmas card in 2023 can be attributed to his controversy with F1 regarding the Felipe Massa case.

Massa initiated legal proceedings regarding the 2008 championship title after Ecclestone allegedly made comments suggesting he knew about the intentional nature of the crash in Singapore in 2008.

Yet, it is unlikely that we will ever know the true reasoning behind Ecclestone's lack of an exciting Christmas card this year. We can only hope for a more festive and light-hearted approach next year.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm bold early launch for new 2024 car