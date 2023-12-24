Domenicali sees shades of F1 legend in Verstappen

Sam Cook

Sunday 24 December 2023 18:57

Formula 1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali has likened Max Verstappen's dominance of the sport to that of Michael Schumacher.

The Dutchman won 19 races in 2023, and has now moved into third on the all-time list of race winners with 54, ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Schumacher is second on that list with 91 having dominated the sport in the early 2000s with his Ferrari team.

Like Lewis Hamilton, who has won the most grands prix ever (103), Schumacher has seven world championships, with five of them coming consecutively in that run of supreme dominance between 2000-2004.

Verstappen has now won three consecutive world titles, with his 2023 title being arguably his most impressive, thanks in part to his Red Bull team producing what's been described as 'the most successful car in F1 history'.

Max Verstappen has now won three consecutive world championships

Michael Schumacher claimed seven world championships across his career, including five with Ferrari

Max Verstappen holds multiple Formula 1 records, including winning 10 races in a row

Verstappen and Red Bull perfect combination

Domenicali believes that Schumacher's drive to destroy all competition to his championship crown and want to win every single race during the early 2000s is present in Verstappen today.

"This sport, as well as others, it has always been characterized by winning cycles," he told Italian station Rai Radio 1.

"To win there must be a perfect combination between a very strong car and a very high level driver.

"In the case of Verstappen we saw a more mature driver in managing the race, he doesn't want to leave anything to anyone and for this he reminds me of Michael Schumacher."

