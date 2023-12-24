Verstappen 'BLOCKED' from driving Mercedes during F1 break

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 24 December 2023 20:27

Max Verstappen, the speed maestro renowned for dominating the racetrack in his Red Bull F1 car, encountered an unexpected hurdle during his holiday escapade in Portugal.

Despite routinely pushing the limits at over 200mph on the Formula 1 circuit, the 26-year-old Dutch racing sensation found himself barred from commandeering a Mercedes AMG GT, capable of reaching speeds up to 195mph.

In a plot twist that unfolded at Faro Airport, where Verstappen and his entourage had reportedly secured an impressive fleet of around 20 cars from Sixt, the anticipated joyride hit a snag.

As per The Sun, the chosen steed, a Mercedes AMG GT, was deemed off-limits due to an insurance policy stipulation enforced by Sixt.

The policy dictated that individuals under the age of 30 were ineligible to take the reins of the potent AMG GT, effectively putting the brakes on Verstappen's plans to navigate the renowned Autodromo Internacional do Algarve racing circuit in style.

Max Verstappen is a three time world champion in F1 but isn't insured to drive a quick Mercedes abroad

Max Verstappen is enjoying time away from the track in Portugal

Verstappen 'shocked'

Despite being the undisputed king of speed, even Verstappen couldn't outrun the restrictions imposed by the insurance protocol.

"Max and the group went to Portugal for a fun racing trip and had booked the cars they wanted," a source told The Sun.

“When they got to the airport, Max was shocked when he was told he wasn’t allowed to drive the Mercedes he wanted.

"He’s a seasoned F1 driver who’s used to handling powerful cars, so it’s quite astonishing to think he wasn’t allowed to get behind the wheel of this one — but those are the rules, so he abided by them.”

