Ricciardo highlights 'cool' aspect about Hamilton and Alonso

Daniel Ricciardo expressed his admiration for the longevity of figures like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in Formula 1, noting that it's 'cool' they continue in the sport despite the average age of the grid dropping.

Rookies have continued to make strides in recent years, and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri exemplified this trend by securing a sprint race win in his debut season.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen became the fourth youngest champion in 2021, following behind veterans Hamilton and Alonso, who continue in the sport.

This led Ricciardo to label Hamilton and Alonso 'cool' for their continued presence in F1 and their ongoing battles at the top.

"It's interesting when you look at rookies because like many sports now, it seems like the talent is getting younger and younger,” said Ricciardo to RacingNews365.

“At the same time, you have older guys like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton showing that you can still do it if you really want to. What is cool."

“Fairy tale” return to Red Bull

Ricciardo also touched upon his return to AlphaTauri, acknowledging that while he returned to the Red Bull sister team, his ultimate desire was to conclude his career with Red Bull.

"We are also getting a little more support from Red Bull, the energy is going in the right place and then we'll see," Ricciardo said about Red Bull cooperation.

"Obviously my goal is to return to Red Bull one day, that's the fairy tale and I would love to finish my career there. But I also try not to get caught up in that.

"That's why I call it a fairy tale, because it's not a reality or a certainty until it actually happens. I want to perform as well as I can with this team and fourth place in Mexico [qualifying] makes me so happy."

With the contracts of both Ricciardo and Sergio Perez set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, the prospect of the honey badger making a return to Red Bull becomes a possibility.

