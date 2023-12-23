Verstappen calls for change to F1 calendar with NEW track

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 23 December 2023

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has voiced his enthusiasm for the revival of the iconic Mugello circuit on the grand prix racing calendar.

Nestled in the picturesque Tuscan countryside of Italy, Mugello has long been cherished by motorsport aficionados for its combination of daring straights, intricate turns, and undulating terrain.

While renowned as a staple in MotoGP, Mugello made a memorable appearance on the Formula 1 calendar in 2020, hosting the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Although that race ended in a collision-induced retirement for Verstappen, the Red Bull driver fondly recalls the challenging and exhilarating nature of the track.

Mugello hasn't featured on the F1 calendar since 2020

Max Verstappen wants to see Mugello return to F1

Verstappen: Bring back Mugello

Verstappen, a vocal advocate for traditional, permanent circuits, remains hopeful for the return of Mugello, where both drivers and fans can relish the unique thrills it offers.

“For me, Mugello,” Verstappen said on the Talking Bull podcast when asked to name a race he would like to add to the F1 calendar.

“[Because of the] track layout. There are so many fast corners and in an F1 car, it’s so nice.”

