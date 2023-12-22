Verstappen reveals Horner ‘pushed’ F1 star ahead of iconic 2023 moment

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 22 December 2023 08:27

Max Verstappen has revealed that he was 'pushed into' his legendary team radio singing after the Las Vegas Grand Prix by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Despite being less than complimentary about the race in the build-up, there was plenty to celebrate for the Dutchman come the chequered flag.

Verstappen celebrated the win in some style, as he belted out a version of 'Viva Las Vegas' on team radio after being played the song by Horner from the pit-wall.

And now the dust has settled on the 2023 season, the Red Bull star has been asked about his dulcet tones, insisting that Horner was to blame for his celebratory singing.

Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023

The Dutchman donned a very special race suit for the grand prix

And Verstappen claimed that Christian Horner pushed him into his team radio rendition of 'Viva Las Vegas'

Verstappen: I couldn't leave Horner hanging

“You think there’s a career after F1?” he asked when the subject of his singing after the race in Vegas came up on the Talking Bulls podcast.

“I blame my mic, it was pressed against my lips so I could not fully express my vocal cords,” Verstappen playfully added.

“Yeah, it was absolutely shocking! I mean I got pushed into it by Christian again and I can’t leave him hanging right. I have to do it, in my best possible [way].”

"VIVA LAS VEGAS" 🎶



Max Verstappen singing after his #LasVegasGP win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u0KXjZR44i — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 20, 2023

When later pressed by Perez to give it another go, Verstappen had another excuse ready to avoid any repeat embarrassment.

“Now? This is not a good mic, it’s not a singing mic, it’s a podcast mic - you need a different mic” he joked.

