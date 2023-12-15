F1 team boss makes 'very difficult' jibe at rookie drivers

Tyler Rowlinson

Friday 15 December 2023 15:57

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said that it will be ‘very difficult’ for the team to field two rookies in F1 again.

The American side fielded a rookie duo of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in 2021, but it would prove to be a disastrous season as they finished bottom of the constructors’ championship with no points scored.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mazepin was dropped and opened the door for Kevin Magnussen to return for 2022. Haas opted for more experience for 2023 and brought in Nico Hulkenberg to replace Schumacher after three years without a permanent seat.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg completed an experienced lineup for Haas in 2023

Haas finished the season last in the constructors with 12 points

Steiner: 'It will be very difficult to field two rookies'

Both Magnussen and Hulkenberg are set to be out of a drive after 2024, but Steiner has ruled out the possibility of Haas fielding a youthful lineup.

“[It would be] very difficult,” Steiner told RacingNews365.

“I mean, I think we learned enough to say that two rookies is more than a handful. It would be very difficult.”

Haas handed two FP1 tests to Ferrari academy driver Oliver Bearman in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi as part of the mandatory rule that teams must field a rookie in two practice sessions over the season.

When asked whether young drivers get enough time in testing, Steiner said: “What is enough?

Team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted that two rookies is 'more than a handful'

“Obviously you can say, no, but then again, we don't want testing because then we go out and test the cars and spend money, money, money.

“So I think now what a lot of these drivers are doing, they're running with the older cars. These older cars, they're still pretty fast cars. I think they can make experience that way if a manufacturer pushes a young driver

“So they've got the opportunity there. And then you have got FP1s, but obviously, would the drivers like to have more possibility to learn about F1? Sure.

“It is what it is and I think with the compromise that they can run two-year-old cars, I think we are fine.”

READ MORE: Surprise F1 team announces 2024 season name change