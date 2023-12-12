Grand Prix winner ignites optimism around future female F1 star

Sam Cook

Tuesday 12 December 2023 14:57

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has said that 'it is certainly possible' that there will be a female driver on the Formula 1 grid before the end of his career.

The last female racing driver to take part in an F1 race weekend was Susie Wolff back in 2015, when she drove for the Williams team during FP1 at the British Grand Prix.

Wolff is now the managing director of F1 Academy, a new series that is designed to provide more opportunities to women in motorsport, and hopefully produce the next F1 star.

Spaniard Marta Garcia won the inaugural season of the series, and has since been given a fully-funded seat with PREMA Racing in the Formula Regional European Championship.

Meanwhile, British driver Jessica Hawkins was recently given her chance to shine in a test for Aston Martin, becoming the first female to test an F1 car since Tatiana Calderon in 2018.

Susie Wolff was the last female racing driver to take part in an F1 race weekend, at the 2015 British Grand Prix

Marta Garcia won the inaugural F1 Academy championship

Bianca Bustamente recently joined McLaren's young driver programme

Jessica Hawkins has risen through the Aston Martin ranks in recent years

F1 Academy stars

Now, Gasly has provided more hope of a future full-time seat for a female racing driver, despite recent pessimism from Wolff about how long it might take.

“It certainly wouldn't surprise me,” the Frenchman from Alpine told RaceFans when asked whether he thought he would race alongside a female driver in his career.

“I think it is definitely possible. There is a lot of efforts put in place from the organisation, from our team in supporting women in our sports category. I’m sure if one woman really shows that she’s got the speed and talents to be part of the 20 best drivers in the world, I’m sure she’ll be given an opportunity.”

