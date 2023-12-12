Ricciardo fired WARNING over potential Red Bull switch

Sam Cook

Tuesday 12 December 2023 21:57

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has questioned whether Daniel Ricciardo has done enough to be considered for a return to his old Red Bull team.

The Australian has bounced back into the F1 limelight with some strong performances for AlphaTauri during the back-end of the 2023 season.

That followed a difficult year for the 34-year-old, in which he was dropped by McLaren, before returning to the sport with the Faenza-based outfit and suffering a broken hand in just his third race weekend back in F1.

During his injury layoff - which ruled him out of six grands prix - New Zealander Liam Lawson shone in the AlphaTauri car, leading some to suggest that Ricciardo might not even get a full-time seat for 2024.

However, his place was confirmed and, after several good drives at the end of 2023, rumours have swirled that he could potentially take Sergio Perez's spot at Red Bull, should the Mexican depart in the near future.

Ricciardo has 'work to do'

Now, Brundle seems to have suggested that it would be a bit premature to think about a Red Bull return for the man who claimed seven wins for the Milton Keynes-based team between 2014-2018.

“I think he’s got more work to do before he shows that he’s ready to go up against Max Verstappen again, Daniel Ricciardo," he told Sky Sports F1's 2023 Review Show.

Ricciardo has openly confessed that concluding his career at Red Bull is a cherished dream of his.

Adding a notable layer to the narrative, Christian Horner, the individual who initially brought Ricciardo into the Red Bull fold in 2014, stands as a formidable supporter in the background, lending what could be deemed as significant weight to the driver's aspirations.

