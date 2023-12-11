FIA launch new partnership against F1 issue

Chris Deeley

Monday 11 December 2023 17:57

The FIA have announced a new partnership with the International Esports Federation (IESF), with the aim of stamping out online abuse in sport.

The agreement ceremony was held at the World Esports Summit in South Korea, with Esports an ever-growing part of the sporting landcape - and some F1 drivers, including Max Verstappen and his Team Redline, involved themselves.

Just last week, Susie Wolff hit out at online abuse directed at herself and her family after reports of an FIA investigation into her and her husband Toto, writing on social media: "I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

“What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better.”

Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Schiff have also notably been targets for vicious online comments in the past. F1 launched its 'Drive It Out' initiative last year in order to combat such incidents.

F1 Academy director Susie Wolff was the target of online abuse last week

FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem has come under pressure in the last week

We are united in our desire to drive abuse of all kinds out of the sport we love, and we're calling on the entire F1 family to join us#DriveItOut. Together. pic.twitter.com/j0x6vsoars — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2022

Ben Sulayem: We remain dedicated to a safer environment

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement: “We deeply appreciate the IESF's support as we advance our mission to drive out online abuse in sport. The IESF stands as a crucial partner, epitomizing connectivity and inclusivity through Esports and the digital realm.

"Together, through collaboration and commitment to action, we remain dedicated to paving the way for a safer, more respectful online environment for all."

IESF General Secretary Boban Totovski added: “The process of building and developing the Esports ecosystem requires continual commitment and devoted Partners, and I’d like to use this opportunity to announce our new partnership with FIA, an organization sharing the same values as IESF, willing to participate and contribute to the long process of establishing a sustainable Esports platform.”

