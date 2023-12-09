Sky F1 pundit makes joke at FIA after Wolff saga

Sam Cook

Saturday 9 December 2023 14:57

Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok has joked that he wouldn't want to be a part of the FIA communications team, after a difficult week for the sport's governing body.

On Tuesday, it was announced that F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, were under investigation due to an alleged conflict of interest that had potentially arisen due to their differing roles in the sport.

While Wolff claimed that the allegations against her were 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic', all nine of Mercedes' F1 rivals made it clear that they were not the ones to have complained about the pair.

However, on Thursday evening, the FIA released a statement saying that there was no investigation 'involving any individual' ongoing, leading to many scratching their heads as to where the story came from originally.

Susie Wolff is now the managing director of F1 Academy

Susie Wolff and husband Toto Wolff have been under intense pressure over the last few days

Karun Chandhok has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage over the years

Wolff's FIA battle

Wolff then later took to social media, vowing to find out who had attempted to 'mislead the media', whilst Mercedes F1 team revealed that legal exchanges were taking place between Toto Wolff and the FIA.

Now, Chandhok has tried to make light of the situation, taking to X and revealing that there are some members of the FIA that he feels slightly sorry for amid the mess.

"Ouch - not a good week to be in the FIA communications department," he said.

Ouch - not a good week to be in the FIA communications department.... — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 8, 2023

READ MORE: FIA confirm 'hospital care for Ben Sulayem after being taken ill'