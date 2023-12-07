F1 champion claims Wolff has 'lost his marbles' as McLaren star makes 'girlfriend' admission - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 7 December 2023 23:57

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has said that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has 'lost his marbles' over the last couple of seasons, after seeing his team fall from grace.

McLaren star makes startling 'girlfriend' admission

Oscar Piastri has revealed that he spends more time with his Formula 1 physio than his girlfriend, such is the intensity of the racing calendar.

Huge shock as amateur racer beats F1 champion Verstappen

An amateur sim racer achieved the extraordinary feat of defeating three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen in a thrilling climax at the Heineken Player 0.0 finale.

Horner details major F1 hurdle causing nervous wait for Red Bull

Christian Horner has insisted the fact that Red Bull are just two years away from racing with their own engine in Formula 1 is 'nerve-wracking and exciting all at once'.

F1 pundit Kravitz reveals moment Perez 'really annoyed' Verstappen

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has claimed that Max Verstappen was 'really annoyed' with Sergio Perez after the Red Bull star won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

