Horner details major F1 hurdle causing nervous wait for Red Bull

Christian Horner has insisted the fact that Red Bull are just two years away from racing with their own engine in Formula 1 is 'nerve-wracking and exciting all at once'.

Having clinched the drivers' and constructors' championships in 2023, there is plenty of cause for celebration at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Red Bull's dominance of the sport could be set to stay for the next two seasons at least, before the new engine regulations take hold in 2026.

And Horner has now admitted that there is a blend of nerves and excitement heading into the new era as they leave behind what has proven to be a hugely successful engine partnership with Honda.

Horner: 2026 nerve-wracking for Red Bull

“That's life, isn't it? Nothing lasts forever,” he told the media. "You just got to keep evolving.

“But 2026, it's the next chapter for us, and it's taking control of the one bit of variable that we've had.

“I don't think people perhaps comprehend the scale of the challenge that we've taken on for 2026. But the way the team is attacking it is exactly the same way that we have with the chassis.

“We've got two years, which seems like a long way away, but we've pretty much got 100 weeks now to when we're rolling down the pit-lane with a Red Bull-designed and manufactured engine in the back of the car. So that's nerve-wracking and exciting all at once.

“But we're on a good trajectory. We have got some great people involved, and we have got a great culture. We're looking forward, and I'm looking forward, to it.”

