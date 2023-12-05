Red Bull share emotional tribute to historic season

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 5 December 2023 23:12

Red Bull have shared a video reflecting on the best moments throughout their dominant 2023 season.

Having won both world championships along with breaking a whole host of records, Red Bull have well and truly cemented themselves among the greats after another stunning year.

Max Verstappen now holds the record for most consecutive race wins, and the Milton Keynes based outfit came agonisingly close to winning every race but were denied by Ferrari just once in Singapore.

2023 - it’s been a record breaking year 🏆



A 🧵 of some of our special moments... pic.twitter.com/eRyfw1ctXF — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 4, 2023

Max Verstappen celebrates a win at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull secured 21 victories from a possible 22 this year

Why 2024 could be even tougher for the chasing pack

It’s hard to imagine many records that Red Bull haven’t come close to breaking, but one worry for their competitors heading forwards will be the amount of time they have had to develop their 2024 challenger.

After allowing development on this year’s RB19 to take a backseat to spend more resources on 2024, their dominance could yet stretch even further.

Thankfully for the rest of the grid, the law of diminishing returns (the idea that there is only so much performance to extract from a concept), should mean that their gap doesn’t extend too much more.

But with teams like Mercedes adjusting their aerodynamic philosophy, it could be a while before we see three or more teams fight for the world championship.

