Verstappen reveals Red Bull weakness for 2024 F1 season

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 6 December 2023 12:57

Max Verstappen has claimed that Red Bull will target their weaknesses at low speed and going over kerbs in a bid to maintain their vice-like grip of the sport during the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season.

It will be hard for Verstappen and Red Bull to improve upon the 2023 season, such was their dominance.

The Dutchman claimed victory in 19 of the 22 races, with Sergio Perez winning in Jeddah and Baku also to make it 21 out of 22 for Red Bull.

READ MORE: F1 team boss predicts Verstappen mistakes as Red Bull tipped to slip up

Only a Carlos Sainz shaped blemish at the Singapore Grand Prix prevented the constructors' champions from making it a clean sweep.

Max Verstappen dominated F1 in 2023, winning 19 of 22 races in the year

Red Bull also wrapped up the constructors' championship

Verstappen: We know our weaknesses

Yet Christian Horner's team will not be comfortable to rest on their laurels, instead they will be keen to reach greater heights in 2024.

And when asked how much work needs to be done to maintain their dominance of the sport next year, Verstappen admitted that although it might be a challenge, they know where the improvements need to be made.

“It’s difficult to tell but, of course, we are also working on our car to try and make it better," he said.

“I think we know our weaknesses as well in the car and that’s what we’ll try to work on plus, of course, trying to make our strengths even stronger.”

Pressed further on what those weaknesses might be, the Dutchman highlighted the difficult race he endured at the Singapore Grand Prix where he finished down in fifth.

Max Verstappen will be hoping for a car just as dominant as the RB19 in 2024

“Of course there are [weaknesses],” he continued. “Look at our race weekend in Singapore. In general, on street circuits, I think we are struggling a bit more, like in Vegas also.

“Low-speed is definitely not our strongest point in the car, [going over] bumps, kerbs as well, so that’s definitely a big area where we can improve.”

READ MORE: F1 reveals 2024 sprint races after calendar controversy