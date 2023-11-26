Verstappen grills F1 world champion in hilarious interview

Sam Cook

Max Verstappen turned interviewer after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, asking Fernando Alonso some key questions in true Formula 1 pundit style.

Having just claimed his 19th victory in a dominant 2023, extending his record for the number of victories in a single season, Verstappen decided to help Alonso with his media duties.

The pair shared an unusual interview that switched between funny and serious throughout as a highly successful season came to a close for them both.

Fernando Alonso managed to claim eight podiums throughout the year, and at 42-years-old, may well have claimed his 33rd race victory had it not have been for the supremely dominant Verstappen and Red Bull team.

Alonso and Verstappen joke around

Speaking in the media pen on the Viaplay broadcast after the race, Verstappen took control of the interview.

"My race was alot more exciting than yours, I think," Alonso joked, having been asked by the Dutchman how his race went.

"Yeah I mean, in the fight with Yuki at the beginning of the race, and then with Piastri, then with Hamilton, and at the end with Yuki again, so yeah, different to yours I guess.

"Unexpected, alot of deg especially at the front, so we stop. I think I was the first one to stop, a lot of deg, how was your car?" he asked Verstappen before the Dutchman answered with:

"I didn't do a long run but the mediums were a little fragile as well, we expected to do a one stop, ended up doing a two stop."

Could they possibly be after Ted Kravitz and Martin Brundle's jobs?

