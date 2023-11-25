Toto Wolff 'fed up with explanations' after challenging qualifying session

Edward Hardy

Saturday 25 November 2023 19:27

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed his frustration after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying session yielded a varied outcome for the team.

While George Russell secured a second-row start, Lewis Hamilton faced huge disappointment with an 11th-place grid position, marking his second consecutive weekend without progressing from Q2.

Post-session, Wolff voiced his weariness in having to consistently explain the team's challenges and looked forward to a new beginning in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton was left disappointed after his Q2 knockout.

Toto Wolff is already looking forward to next season

Wolff 'happy' to see the back of 2023

“FP3 was even, I would say dominant. Norris could have probably been there and would have been there also by the way in qualifying," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"[It] just didn’t come together. Probably that’s what was in the car, but expectations were higher.

“I’m fed up with having explanations about why it didn’t go well. We were good in the hot, we went out in the cold, the previous race it was the other way round.

"I’m just happy that this was the last qualifying of the season. We’re going to come with a new car [for 2024]."

Mercedes v Ferrari battle intensifies

Toto Wolff said it 'just didn't come together' for Mercedes during qualifying

Hamilton found himself eliminated in qualifying at the hands of his team-mate Russell, who pushed him into the Q2 drop zone as the clock ran down to zero.

Appearing to blame the car for his sub-par performance, Hamilton said over team radio that there was 'something not right.'

This setback poses a significant challenge for Mercedes on Sunday as they aim to defend their P2 position in the constructors' championship against a determined Ferrari.

However, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, starting in P16 after a shock Q1 exit, may offer a potential opportunity for Mercedes to protect their four-point advantage in the standings.

READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - shock rain showers threatening Yas Marina Circuit