Brundle reveals moment frustrated Leclerc realised Ferrari mistake

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has revealed the moment he believes 'the penny dropped' for Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after another Ferrari strategy mistake hindered efforts to end his winning drought.

The Monegasque driver started on pole, but once again failed to convert that strong qualifying performance into a race win.

He has now had 12 pole positions without a win, and incredibly has more DNF's (3), DNSs (1) and disqualifications (1) than race victories (4) when starting from the front during his career.

Fortunately for the Ferrari man, he was able to produce a stunning overtake on Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the last lap of the race to secure second place, but it would have been small consolation for the man who has not tasted victory since the 2022 Austrian GP.

Charles Leclerc once again showed off his supreme one-lap pace at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking a fifth pole position of the season

Charles Leclerc was passed by Max Verstappen at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen went on to claim victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Leclerc let down by Ferrari strategy

Brundle believes that Leclerc may not have been aware that both of his two competitors for the race win, Perez and Max Verstappen, had pitted under the second safety car of the race until chatting to the pair in the cool-down 'car'.

Ferrari opted not to pit Leclerc, a move which, in hindsight, was another strategic error from the team.

“Leclerc has failed to win from his last 12 pole positions," Brundle told Sky Sports.

"You could see the penny drop when in the cool-down Rolls Royce he realised that both Red Bulls had stopped for fresh tyres under the second safety car on lap 26 and he hadn't.”

