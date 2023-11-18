F1 reveal Las Vegas GP won't have traditional post-race feature

Sam Cook

Saturday 18 November 2023 21:17

Formula 1 have revealed that there will be no cooldown room at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, an unusual move for an F1 race weekend.

Whereas normally drivers who finish in the top three positions are rewarded with a bit of a sit down before the podium celebrations begin - allowing fans the chance to hear their thoughts on the race - they will this time be ushered straight to the podium.

This may come as a relief for some, with the cold temperatures expected during the race meaning some fans might be grateful of a shorter post-race ceremony.

However, the move is unorthodox and might perhaps suggest a rather glitzy celebration awaits the drivers, especially if the opening ceremony is anything to go by.

The FIA just confirmed that there will be no ‘cool down room’ at the end of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.



Classic F1 cooldown room moments

For fans watching on television around the world, the cooldown room often adds to the entertainment value, with some hilarious moments in the past, as well as some examples of tensions boiling over.

Mark Webber was not best pleased with Sebastian Vettel after the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton had a difficult relationship at times during their time as Mercedes team-mates

For example, when Nico Rosberg threw his second-place cap at Lewis Hamilton after an opening lap tussle with his team-mate at the 2015 United States GP, or Mark Webber's 'multi 21' meltdown aimed at Red Bull team-mate Sebastian Vettel after the 2013 Malaysian GP.

