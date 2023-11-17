Music legends, Hollywood stars and fireworks light up Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony

Sam Cook

Friday 17 November 2023 16:42

Formula 1's return to Las Vegas was lit up by a show-stopping opening ceremony on Wednesday evening, with a plethora of stars taking centre-stage.

With drivers being introduced to huge crowds via moving platforms, strobe lights and fireworks lit up the night sky to mark the beginning of an event that has been 40 years in the making.

The inaugural modern day Las Vegas GP truly is a stunning event to behold, and that's before we even start talking about the on-track action, set to greet us this weekend.

The only thing that may ease the jealousy of UK-based F1 fans who will have to set their alarms very early indeed on a cold, dark November weekend may be the fact that the race could potentially become the coldest grand prix in F1 history.

Formula 1 heads to a new location this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas sphere will display plenty of impressive graphics throughout the weekend

Feel any better? Maybe not when you see some of the stars that have welcomed in this special event.

Who attended Las Vegas GP opening ceremony?

Kylie Minogue was perhaps the headline act of the ceremony, performing in front of the fans in the paddock at the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

John Legend, Journey, Tiesto, Will.i.am and Steve Aoki also wowed fans with appearances, among plenty of others.

Hollywood actor Jared Leto's band Thirty Seconds to Mars rocked the Las Vegas night, with a stunning fireworks display taking place shortly after.

F1 opening ceremony caught on the JVC 📹 Padam to you all. 😘 pic.twitter.com/cPZiBMWZxW — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) November 16, 2023

