F1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 19 November 2023 05:47 - Updated: 05:47

Charles Leclerc will start from pole in the Las Vegas Grand Prix race, with Max Verstappen starting alongside him after his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz incurred a controversial grid penalty.

Going second quickest in qualifying was of no major help to the Spaniard, as he incurred a 10-place grid penalty after hitting a manhole cover in practice and will subsequently start from P12 behind Sergio Perez in P11.

A chaotic qualifying session saw a grid with some shock names at the forefront, with Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in fifth and sixth, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly sets off from fourth.

George Russell will start from third, while his team-mate Lewis Hamilton faces an uphill battle on the strip starting from tenth.

Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Fernando Alonso round out the top 10 ahead of Hamilton.

McLaren will be hoping for an improvement on their qualifying session, as both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were dumped out in Q1 and start the race from 15th and 18th respectively.

