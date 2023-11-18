F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 times - Hamilton endures qualifying nightmare and SHOCK names make top 10

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 18 November 2023 10:10 - Updated: 10:12

Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Las Vegas Grand Prix on pole after Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez provided a shock in being eliminated from Q2.

Charles Leclerc set the pace at the top while his team-mate Carlos Sainz was second across all three qualifying sessions. Sainz notably has a 10-place grid penalty ahead of Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen could only muster third on a track he's been vocal about disliking, while McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were dumped out in Q1.

Williams enjoyed a terrific Saturday with Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant qualifying in sixth and seventh respectively.

Hamilton, Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll and Daniel Ricciardo all dropped out in Q2. Norris and Piastri joined Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda in the elimination zone from Q1.

Here is a rundown of those all-important qualifying positions.

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

The three Qualifying sessions are in the books and here are the results:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1:32.726

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.044

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.378

4. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.386

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.513

6. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.597

7. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.787

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.799

9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.811

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.829

Eliminated from Q2

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

12. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

Eliminated from Q1

16. Lando Norris (McLaren)

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

18. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

