F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas GP 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 News
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas GP 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 practice begins in the early hours of Friday morning UK time, or late on Thursday night in the USA as the Las Vegas Grand Prix returns to the calendar for the first time in four decades.
Anticipation for the Nevada race is massive despite the drivers' and constructors' crowns both being long since locked up.
With all sorts of factors playing into the showdown on the strip, from concerns over temperatures to a new track drivers hold some apathy towards, it could end up one of the more dramatic races on the calendar.
It's sure to be quite the show but there is a little bit of confusion from some fans as to what is happening when.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: A detailed look at the 6.2km F1 street circuit
Here at GPFans we've got your back though, and here is all you need to know heading into the first couple of sessions in Las Vegas....
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Thursday 16 November, 2023
We get underway on Thursday evening local time in Las Vegas with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Las Vegas): 8.30pm Thursday
UK time (BST): 4.30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 5.30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 11.30pm Thursday
United States (Central Time): 10.30pm Thursday
United States (Pacific Time): 8.30pm Thursday
South Africa: 6.30am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30pm Friday
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday 17 November, 2023
As the clock rolls to midnight in Las Vegas, that is when FP2 gets underway. Here are the times across the rest of the world for the second session
Local time (Las Vegas): 12am Friday (midnight)
UK time (BST): 8am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 9am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 3am Friday
United States (Central Time): 2am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 12am Friday (midnight)
South Africa: 10am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7pm Friday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Las Vegas, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
READ MORE: F1 in Las Vegas: 5 interesting facts about the inaugural Grand Prix