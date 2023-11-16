Stuart Hodge

Thursday 16 November 2023 18:20

F1 practice begins in the early hours of Friday morning UK time, or late on Thursday night in the USA as the Las Vegas Grand Prix returns to the calendar for the first time in four decades.

Anticipation for the Nevada race is massive despite the drivers' and constructors' crowns both being long since locked up.

With all sorts of factors playing into the showdown on the strip, from concerns over temperatures to a new track drivers hold some apathy towards, it could end up one of the more dramatic races on the calendar.

It's sure to be quite the show but there is a little bit of confusion from some fans as to what is happening when.

Here at GPFans we've got your back though, and here is all you need to know heading into the first couple of sessions in Las Vegas....

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Thursday 16 November, 2023

We get underway on Thursday evening local time in Las Vegas with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Las Vegas): 8.30pm Thursday

UK time (BST): 4.30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 5.30am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 11.30pm Thursday

United States (Central Time): 10.30pm Thursday

United States (Pacific Time): 8.30pm Thursday

South Africa: 6.30am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30pm Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday 17 November, 2023

As the clock rolls to midnight in Las Vegas, that is when FP2 gets underway. Here are the times across the rest of the world for the second session

Local time (Las Vegas): 12am Friday (midnight)

UK time (BST): 8am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 9am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 3am Friday

United States (Central Time): 2am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 12am Friday (midnight)

South Africa: 10am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7pm Friday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Las Vegas, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

