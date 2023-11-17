FIA confirm official FP2 plans for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

The FIA have confirmed that FP2 is expected to start at 2am local time (10am GMT) in Las Vegas, with an extended session, following the delays caused by a red flag in FP1.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix got off to a nightmare start after track safety concerns saw a red flag bring an abrupt end to FP1 with just eight minutes of running in the opening session.

FP2 has since been pushed back to allow time for necessary works to be completed, with F1 hopeful of resuming the action shortly.

To make up for the lost time in FP1, a decision has also been made to extend the session from 60 minutes, to 90 minutes.

FP3, meanwhile, will not be impacted by the change in timings.

What time will FP2 start for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

As things stand, we are set for a 10am GMT start with a 90 minute session to make up for lost time.

It was the worst possible start for Sainz as his car came to a halt inside the first 10 minutes of the opening practice session.

Heading into the final sector, the Spaniard appeared to bottom out against something on track, now known to be a water valve cover, causing his engine to cut out.

The stationary Ferrari therefore brought out an initial yellow flag, before a red soon followed to bring the first bit of action on the Strip to a shuddering halt.

Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, has confirmed that Sainz will not be able to participate in FP2 following the damage his SF-23 sustained.

