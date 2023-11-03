close global

F1 News

F1 pundit Martin Brundle has criticised Sergio Perez, believing that 'the moment got to him' in a chaotic home race.

Russell hit with PENALTY over new rules at Brazilian Grand Prix

George Russell will have to start the Brazilian Grand Prix from eighth place after falling foul of a new FIA rule.

Brazilian Grand Prix given HUGE boost after official announcement

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2030, after signing a new deal with the sport.

Norris and Hulkenberg COLLIDE in strange Brazilian Grand Prix FP1 incident

McLaren's Lando Norris and Haas's Nico Hulkenberg were involved in a strange incident during practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, as the two collided at the final corner.

F1 experts on the TEMPTATION facing team owners

Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater believes that Formula 1 owners Liberty Media could be tempted to sell up as the sport's growth drops off.

