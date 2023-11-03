Matthew Hobkinson

Nico Hulkenberg and Lando Norris made contact during FP1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix in a rather bizarre incident.

The German Formula 1 star was biding his time on the racing line, prompting Norris – who was arriving at full speed – to go round Hulkenberg on the entry to Juncao.

The Haas driver then turned into the McLaren and the pair made contact. Neither car picked up damage from the incident, with race control noting the collision for possible further action from the stewards.

The incident will be investigated after the session, as although Hulkenberg appeared to be oblivious to Norris' arrival, that will likely not be enough reason to avoid a possible penalty.

Given the nature of the sixth and final sprint weekend in F1 this season, the Haas driver could be set to face a grid penalty for Sunday's feature race - with Saturday's sprint activities not being impacted.

Yet taking to social media, Haas have made their feelings clear on who was to blame for the incident, arguing that Norris did not follow the racing line around the corner.

Corner *goes left*

Lando *goes straight* — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 3, 2023

All eyes will now be on the stewards as to whether or not either driver faces punishment for the coming together during FP1.

