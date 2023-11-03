F1 Qualifying: Brazilian Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 News
F1 Qualifying: Brazilian Grand Prix start time and TV channel
Qualifying sessions have already provided plenty of thrilling moments in the 2023 F1 season, and fans can anticipate more excitement at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.
With just one hour of practice at Interlagos, Sao Paulo, teams have had limited time to fine-tune their setups for the pole position battle at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.
All eyes will once again be on the Red Bull duo, with Max Verstappen seeking an incredible 17th victory this season while Sergio Perez fights to keep his seat for the 2024 season.
Stormy weather is expected to provide testing and unpredictable track conditions in Brazil, which might well make things more difficult than they usually are for the Dutchman.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday's qualifying in Sao Paulo.
F1 Qualifying, Brazilian Grand Prix - start time
Qualifying today (Friday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 3pm Friday
UK time (BST): 6pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 2pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 1pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 11am Friday
South Africa: 8pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5am Saturday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from São Paulo, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.