F1 Qualifying: Brazilian Grand Prix start time and TV channel

Cal Gaunt

Friday 3 November 2023 11:57

Qualifying sessions have already provided plenty of thrilling moments in the 2023 F1 season, and fans can anticipate more excitement at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.

With just one hour of practice at Interlagos, Sao Paulo, teams have had limited time to fine-tune their setups for the pole position battle at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

All eyes will once again be on the Red Bull duo, with Max Verstappen seeking an incredible 17th victory this season while Sergio Perez fights to keep his seat for the 2024 season.

Stormy weather is expected to provide testing and unpredictable track conditions in Brazil, which might well make things more difficult than they usually are for the Dutchman.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday's qualifying in Sao Paulo.

F1 Qualifying, Brazilian Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Friday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 3pm Friday

UK time (BST): 6pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 7pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 2pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 1pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 11am Friday

South Africa: 8pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5am Saturday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from São Paulo, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.