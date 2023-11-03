Russell under INVESTIGATION over new rules at Brazilian Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Friday 3 November 2023 19:52 - Updated: 19:52

Mercedes driver George Russell is to be investigated after qualifying, for a pit lane infringement during Q1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Brit, who won in Interlagos 12 months ago, allegedly impeded Pierre Gasly as he came out of the pits, almost causing a nasty incident.

Rules were changed ahead of this weekend to try and stop a repeat of the Mexican GP qualifying session, and drivers have been told to keep to the left when exiting the pits to allow overtaking on the right side.

Russell will be investigated for allegedly ignoring those rules, opting to dawdle in the middle of the pit lane, as Gasly attempted to go round him.

George Russell was also investigated last weekend during Mexican Grand Prix qualifying

Pierre Gasly wasn't impressed by George Russell's qualifying antics at the Brazilian Grand Prix

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Brazilian GP rule changes

After a fiasco in Mexico that caused a lot of incidents at the end of the pit lane due to drivers trying to find a gap in the traffic both in practice and qualifying, Formula 1 decided to change the rules ahead of this weekend, where the pit exit is very long.

Indeed, Max Verstappen, Russell, Zhou Guanyu and Lando Norris were all investigated after that particular session in Mexico for different infringements, but the stewards were lenient with all four drivers.

Russell will have his fingers crossed that it will be the same later this evening, particularly with him attempting to claim his second career race win at the location of his first.

READ MORE: F1 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest after Hurricane Otis wreaks havoc nearby