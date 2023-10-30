F1 News Today: Verstappen declares Mexican GP frustration as F1 star given BOOS and violence breaks out

Dan Ripley

Monday 30 October 2023 05:58

Max Verstappen voiced his frustration at a mid-race red flag during the Mexican Grand Prix after fearing it may affect his race.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 podium: Leclerc soaks up boos as Hamilton 'finesses' Mexican Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc faced a chorus of boos from fans following the Mexican Grand Prix after his lap one collision with Sergio Perez ended the home favourite's race.

➡️ READ MORE

Violence erupts in Mexico as F1 fans start fighting in the stands

Violence broke out at the Mexican Grand Prix when a dispute ignited between several fans in the stands – with the instigator being ejected from the circuit soon after the incident.

➡️ READ MORE

Lawson suffers heartbreaking DEFEAT in dramatic racing return

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson suffered defeat racing back in Super Formula, as the 2023 title was ripped away from his grasp by Toyota's Ritomo Miyata.

➡️ READ MORE

Piastri hits BIZARRE issue forcing him to pit at Mexican Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri was forced to return to the pits before the Mexican Grand Prix due to contact with a piece of paper that became lodged in his McLaren's floor.

➡️ READ MORE