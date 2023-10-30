F1 News Today: Verstappen declares Mexican GP frustration as F1 star given BOOS and violence breaks out
Max Verstappen voiced his frustration at a mid-race red flag during the Mexican Grand Prix after fearing it may affect his race.
F1 podium: Leclerc soaks up boos as Hamilton 'finesses' Mexican Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc faced a chorus of boos from fans following the Mexican Grand Prix after his lap one collision with Sergio Perez ended the home favourite's race.
Violence erupts in Mexico as F1 fans start fighting in the stands
Violence broke out at the Mexican Grand Prix when a dispute ignited between several fans in the stands – with the instigator being ejected from the circuit soon after the incident.
Lawson suffers heartbreaking DEFEAT in dramatic racing return
Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson suffered defeat racing back in Super Formula, as the 2023 title was ripped away from his grasp by Toyota's Ritomo Miyata.
Piastri hits BIZARRE issue forcing him to pit at Mexican Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri was forced to return to the pits before the Mexican Grand Prix due to contact with a piece of paper that became lodged in his McLaren's floor.
