Embarrassing Ricciardo error revealed ahead of US Grand Prix weekend

Tyler Foster

Thursday 19 October 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo faced a disappointing return to Formula 1 at the United States Grand Prix, after he was greeted with an incorrect spelling of his surname above his AlphaTauri garage at the Circuit of the Americas.

It has been an unusual 2023 for eight-time race winner Ricciardo. Initially, the Perth-born driver started the year as a ‘third driver’ for Red Bull, with simulator duties to support the team. However, after the disappointing performances from AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries, the Australian was brought in to replace the Dutchman for the remainder of the season.

Following the rapid switch, Ricciardo’s return to the F1 paddock for good was met with some criticism amid the wave of his fandom. Despite struggling at times, Ricciardo has shown signs of competing admirably against his new in-form team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel RICCIARDO

As Ricciardo looks to make his second comeback of the season at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, he will be hoping to fare better than those who were responsible for writing his name on the team’s pit garage.

An embarrassing reveal on social media showed that the event organisers had mistakenly spelt his surname: RICCARDO.

AlphaTauri's current partnership of Ricciardo and Tsunoda has been confirmed to remain for 2024

During the second free practice of the Dutch Grand Prix, Ricciardo broke a metacarpal bone in his hand in seven places

The AlphaTauri driver will be making his return from injury at the US Grand Prix after struggling with fitness and missing out previously in Qatar.

After two pointless scores at Hungary and Belgium, the 34-year-old suffered a broken bone in his left hand in practice after crashing at the Dutch Grand Prix. The extent of the injury ruled him out for the subsequent race, as well as the next four rounds.

While an impressive Liam Lawson did an effective job as replacement, Ricciardo returns to racing knowing that there is an element of respite after the Australian was confirmed to remain in his seat with AlphaTauri for 2024.

The former Red Bull driver will look to establish his first points of the season from the remaining five rounds of the campaign.

