Marko and Horner comment on Red Bull rift rumours as Ricciardo is given big move hope - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that he will "decide when and how to stop", after speculation that he may be forced out of the door by the team.
Horner responds to rumours of Red Bull F1 feud with Marko
Christian Horner has firmly rebuffed accusations of his involvement in any move to oust Helmut Marko from Red Bull, stressing the significant role the senior advisor has played in his own career.
Ricciardo told what he must do to earn Red Bull move
Nico Rosberg has suggested that the chance of Daniel Ricciardo winning another F1 race is "remote" as the driver attempts to take a step up on the grid.
F1 team confirm Ricciardo return
AlphaTauri have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will return to the Formula 1 grid this weekend at the US Grand Prix.
Hamilton's conflict with Russell 'heating up', F1 champion warns
Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg has weighed in on how the conflict between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is "heating up" during Toto Wolff's temporary absence from the grid.
Perez slammed by F1 legend for 'letting fans down'
Nico Rosberg expressed his disappointment with Red Bull's Sergio Perez, stating that he felt the Mexican made it 'too easy' for Max Verstappen to clinch the 2023 Formula 1 world title.
