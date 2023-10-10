Murray Walker tributes flood in as F1 legend's Hamilton commentary comes to light and FIA president weighs in on schedule – GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 10 October 2023 23:57

Anything can happen in Formula 1 and it usually does!

Of course we are stealing a line from the Murray Walker playbook here but it’s pretty much the go to phrase if you want to describe the outright bonkers race that proved to be the 2007 European Grand Prix.

Murray Walker 100: Celebrating the legendary voice of F1

Formula 1 has gone in many different directions over the decades but while some of it can seem more nonsensical than others, the fact we are here with our eyes glued to screens to watch every lap suggests the sport’s doing something right.

FIA president wants 'more teams' and 'fewer races'

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggests that Formula 1 should have more teams and fewer races going forward.

Murray Walker 100: A decade-long odyssey for one perfect video

For those of us whose formative memories came from the tail end of the Murray Walker Era in Formula 1, there's a tendency for romanticising things – for half-remembering.

The commentators that have tried to fill the Murray Walker void

All good things must come to an end and following the retirement of Murray Walker at the end of the 2001 F1 season, the job to find his replacement as lead commentator was on.

'The greatest voice in sport' - Unique tributes mount for legend Murray Walker

It's not a secret that Murray Walker was loved by just about everyone inside Formula 1 and from the watching world too.

