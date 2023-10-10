Murray Walker 100: Celebrating the legendary voice of F1

Dan Ripley

Formula 1 has gone in many different directions over the decades but while some of it can seem more nonsensical than others, the fact we are here with our eyes glued to screens to watch every lap suggests the sport’s doing something right.

F1 right now has likely never experienced such a diverse fanbase in opinion and background and while some aspects of the sport’s past are forgotten, one man will forever be immortal as the voice of the sport.

Today, October 10 2023 marks what would have been the 100th birthday of Murray Walker – the legendary commentator whose broadcasting career in F1 started in 1949 before there was even a world championship.

From the late 1970s into the early 2000s he regularly introduced millions of TV fans to grand prix racing with a style of enthusiastic commentary mixed with a loveable persona that made him nearly as big as the stars on the track.

From Alain Prost to Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell to Michael Schumacher, it’s borderline impossible to think of their greatest moments in the sport without the excited screams of Murray selling them to the maximum. The sport has moved on greatly since his 2001 retirement but his contribution will never be forgotten.

Murray Walker was a legendary voice in Formula 1 as a highly popular commentator

Walker commentated on iconic F1 moments including Ayrton Senna (left) and Alain Prost (right) battles

Murray Walker's career took him up to the early years of Michael Schumacher's domination with Ferrari

Here at GPFans, we will throughout the day be celebrating the life of the late great commentator who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 97. Keep checking back to this page for a series of direct links to articles to mark his wonderful life and career in motorsport.

Murray Walker 100

Murray Walker: The legendary voice of F1 and a TV giant

