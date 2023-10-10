Stroll only at Aston Martin 'thanks to his Dad' as Perez makes HUGE Verstappen statement - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
F1 pundit insists Stroll 'wouldn't be driving at this level next year' if father didn't own team
Perez makes HUGE declaration after Verstappen title triumph
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has offered his verdict on his three-time champion team-mate Max Verstappen's title win.
McLaren set new world record at Qatar Grand Prix
McLaren have set a new record for the fastest pitstop at the Qatar Grand Prix, surpassing the previous record held by Red Bull.
F1 champion reveals 'DIFFICULT' Red Bull situation
Nico Rosberg believes Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has a lack of 'alternatives' to thank for keeping him in his seat for next season – but admits that constructors' champions have some 'difficult' decisions to make.
Vasseur admits Ferrari 'shame' after Sainz farce
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur expressed his disappointment over Carlos Sainz's inability to start the Qatar Grand Prix, labelling it a 'shame' due to the failure to repair the car before the race began.
'Too dangerous' Qatar conditions leave drivers woozy, vomiting and exhausted
The Qatar Grand Prix has been described as 'too dangerous' by Lando Norris, who also revealed a number of drivers passed out in the medical centre after the race.
