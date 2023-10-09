F1 champion reveals 'DIFFICULT' Red Bull situation

Cal Gaunt

Monday 9 October 2023 11:55

Nico Rosberg believes Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has a lack of 'alternatives' to thank for keeping him in his seat for next season – but admits that constructors' champions have some 'difficult' decisions to make.

Despite a strong start to 2023 which saw him take two victories from his world champion team-mate Max Verstappen, Perez has endured a torrid time since the summer break.

A P8 finish in Singapore followed by a DNF in Japan applied further pressure to the already under-fire Mexican.

On Saturday, he crashed out of the Qatar Sprint on lap 12, ending his own title hopes and handing the championship to a streets-ahead Verstappen.

Nico Rosberg believe Red Bull's lack of alternatives means they can't replace Sergio Perez for 2024

The pressure on Perez increased after crashing out of the Qatar Sprint

Perez has struggled driving for Red Bull this season

Rosberg: No alternative to Perez

An ever-bullish Rosberg spoke to Peter Hardenacke and Ralf Schumacher during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, where he claimed Red Bull have a 'difficult' decision to make.

"I believe that if there would be alternative on the market now, he [Sergio Perez] would be replaced for next year," Rosberg said. "But there's no one there, that's what makes it so difficult for Red Bull. But he is just too far away."

It was a day where nothing went our way, and in the end, we were passengers in a crash that cost us the race, on the bright side, It's a huge day for the whole @redbullracing team and for @Max33Verstappen - a very well-deserved third title, he's worked so hard for it and I'm… pic.twitter.com/PfcMSRKlXz — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 7, 2023

When asked if AlphaTauri's reserve driver Liam Lawson – who has impressed in his time deputising for the injured Daniel Ricciardo – could be a potential replacement, Rosberg couldn't be sure that it would be a wise move.

"Yes, but you don't know where you stand at all with that," he continued. "Of course he [Liam Lawson] has talent and seems to do it well, but you can't just put him in the Red Bull.

"Who knows where that would go. That would be too high of a risk."

Red Bull have promoted drivers from their junior team in the past, notably Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, but neither lasted long in the seat and were soon replaced.

