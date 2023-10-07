close global

Perez suffers disastrous F1 crash to officially end title hopes

F1 News

Sergio Perez handed his team-mate Max Verstappen his third consecutive world championship after crashing out of the F1 Sprint Race in Qatar after getting into an incident with Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.

All three of the drivers were forced to retire after colliding whilst trying to go into a corner all side by side.

While it seemed almost inevitable, the Mexican has officially ended his title run hopes.

Perez's crash spells further bad news for the 33-year-old as his contender for runner-up in the drivers' championship, Lewis Hamilton, finished P5 in the Sprint.

The Mercedes driver has now closed the gap to just 29 points.

