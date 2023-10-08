F1 2023 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 8 October 2023 11:27 - Updated: 11:56

Max Verstappen will start the Qatar Grand Prix on pole position after the Dutchman claimed his third consecutive world title during Saturday's sprint race.

Verstappen will be looking to put on a show during Sunday's race as he will no doubt want to give Red Bull even more cause for celebration come the chequered flag.

The three-time world champion has a Mercedes duo for company at lights out, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton lining up in second and third respectively.

Fernando Alonso leads the charge for Aston Martin up in fourth, after a disastrous qualifying session for Lance Stroll saw him become involved in an ugly incident within his garage.

Charles Leclerc rounds off the top five, with the Ferrari star's team-mate, Carlos Sainz, all the way down in P12 after the Spaniard failed to make it out of Q2.

Charles Leclerc will lead the charge for Ferrari come lights out

Max Verstappen heads into the race having already sealed his third world title

Mercedes will be eyeing up a potential double podium given their starting position

Another disappointing qualifying session for Sergio Perez saw the Mexican join Sainz in failing to make Q3, as he starts the race in P13.

Despite claiming a 1-2 in Saturday's sprint, McLaren have their work cut out for them as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris find themselves starting in sixth and 10th respectively.

Although a fast start will be important at the Losail International Circuit, tyre management will play a vital role in what is set to be swelteringly hot conditions.

Your full starting grid is as follows!

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. George Russell [Mercedes]

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

4. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

9. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

10. Lando Norris [McLaren]

11. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

18. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri]

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

