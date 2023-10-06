Verstappen summoned to Qatar stewards after controversial qualifying incident

Cal Gaunt

Friday 6 October 2023 21:22 - Updated: 21:35

Max Verstappen has been summoned by the stewards after taking pole at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The F1 stewards had their hands full at the conclusion of the qualifying session, with Verstappen called to see stewards after an incident with Carlos Sainz, who was also summoned.

In Q2, Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had a close call, prompting a thorough examination for 'erratic driving' for the latter.

Following the incident, Verstappen was far from happy and let out his frustration over team radio.

Sainz incident investigated by stewards

"What is he doing, man?" the Dutchman exclaimed. "He's defending! Did you see that? I almost crashed into him!"

Verstappen has positioned himself favourably to secure his third F1 title in Qatar, needing just three points from the upcoming Sprint on Saturday or race on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton - who is currently set to start P3 on Sunday - is also under investigation for not complying with the race director's instructions.

The stewards will examine whether he had a valid reason for not adhering to the minimum lap time set to prevent traffic congestion on the track.

