Norris laments 'mistakes' as he gives Piastri win verdict
Lando Norris' disappointment was evident but he was gracious in defeat as his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri secured his maiden Formula 1 win in the Qatar Sprint.
Norris started the Sprint slowly after claiming P2 in the Shootout, with Piastri regaining the lead from George Russell and fending off now-three-time world champion Max Verstappen to take the win.
Despite good pace, Norris struggled to keep up with his Aussie team-mate and Verstappen - but there were positives to take from a third-place finish heading into Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.
Norris has yet to secure an F1 victory in his five-season career, but Piastri's swift success is something Norris can only applaud.
Hats off to Piastri
“First of all congrats to Oscar [Piastri] and congrats to Max [Verstappen]," Norris told Sky Sports F1. “Yeah, his first win, earlier than mine so a big well done to him.
“[It was a] tough race for me, just a bad start, made everything much trickier but we fought back well. Some fun racing, good overtakes all the way to the last lap on George [Russell] so, tough but another podium for us and for the team it’s been a mega day.
“I think we knew from the beginning we could, especially with everyone on the softs. The softs were a lot better for lap one, the opening stages of the race. I mean they were even lucky there were so many safety cars.
"If there weren’t so many safety cars I think easily the medium would have been a better choice. It was a tough fight, not the best of beginnings but a good ending.
“I’ve been trying a long time, but Oscar’s done a mega job. He's done it the whole of this weekend. I made a lot of mistakes and he hasn’t and he’s capitalised and done a better job so hats off to him.”
