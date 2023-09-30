Hamilton contradicts Wolff as Verstappen unit to be improved and Horner backs Perez – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has disagreed with his team boss Toto Wolff after the Silver Arrows CEO said the team will 'bin' the 2023 car.
Verstappen's Red Bull power unit to be improved despite F1 'freeze' rule
Max Verstappen's Red Bull power unit is set to be upgraded for the 2024 season despite Formula 1's power unit development freeze.
Horner backs Perez to achieve astonishing Red Bull first
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed Sergio Perez to finish in second in the drivers' championship, which would give Red Bull their first ever one-two in the standings.
Vowles shows support for young F1 star ahead of 2024 Williams seat decision
Williams has provided yet another vote of confidence in their young Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant, but it remains unclear if he'll be in the seat next season.
