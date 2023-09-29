Horner admits star interest for 2025 as Sainz laughs at Mercedes and Newey reveals 'wrong' decision – GPFans F1 Recap
Horner admits star interest for 2025 as Sainz laughs at Mercedes and Newey reveals 'wrong' decision – GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner has admitted that his Red Bull team are 'keeping an eye' on McLaren's Lando Norris as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez in 2025, but are also looking at other candidates.
Sainz admits 'laughing in the car' at Mercedes tactic
Carlos Sainz Jr. has admitted that he laughed at Mercedes' tactics at the Japanese Grand Prix from his own cockpit.
Newey reveals 'wrong' decision that led to Red Bull falling BEHIND Ferrari
Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey has said that the 2022 car was 'conceived in a much shorter time' than their rivals because of them focusing too hard on 2021 development.
Schumacher reveals REQUIREMENTS for Norris to Red Bull deal
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has claimed that money and timing will play a crucial role making the rumour of McLaren driver Lando Norris moving to Red Bull a reality.
Superstar DJ lined up for F1 Grand Prix
Fans at the Austin Grand Prix this autumn will get the chance to see a performance by legendary Dutch DJ Tiesto following the race.
