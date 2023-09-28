Superstar DJ lined up for F1 Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Thursday 28 September 2023

Fans at the Austin Grand Prix this autumn will get the chance to see a performance by legendary Dutch DJ Tiesto following the race.

The 'ESPN Presents Tiësto Post-Race Celebration' will follow the second American race of the Formula 1 season, and comes on the heels of the network bringing in Gryffin for the Miami Grand Prix.

Tiesto's list of awards and titles is longer than Max Verstappen's list of race wins, and includes a Grammy, being named Mixmag's 'Best DJ of all time', and being voted the Netherlands' 40th greatest citizen of all time in 2003. It's unclear which of those he considers the biggest honour.

Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth F1 world title in Austin in 2019

Tiesto: Grand Prix is always a party

“Cars, driving, and music are some of my greatest passions and hobbies so I’m thrilled to be partnering with ESPN on this special performance to celebrate immediately following the Austin F1 Race,” he said in a press release.

“Grand Prix is always a party and I’m prepping an incredible set to match the energy of the race weekend. Let’s go!”

ESPN Vice President of Live Sports & Audience Expansion Rachel Epstein added: “As our Rockstars of Racing world tour continues, we cannot wait to collaborate with global sensation Tiësto.

"These drivers are global, this sport is global, and having a global talent like Tiësto performing for fans after the race will be the perfect way to close a thrilling weekend for one of the hottest sports in the world.”

