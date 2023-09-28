Hamilton SNUBBED as 'best ever' as Mercedes defend controversial choice and Perez breaks bizarre record – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 28 September 2023 00:27

Bernie Ecclestone has said that he has 'no doubts' that Max Verstappen is the best Formula 1 driver of all time, despite 'super talented' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes defend controversial Hamilton and Russell decision

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has defended the Silver Arrows' team orders that saw George Russell allow Lewis Hamilton to overtake him at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Perez breaks record after clocking longest pitstop of F1 season

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took an unwanted shot at the longest pitstop in Formula 1 history, sitting in his pitbox for a total of 41 minutes before exiting back out on track during the Japanese Grand Prix.

WATCH: Motorsport stars' massive pit lane BRAWL damages cars

A viral video on social media showing a mass brawl between two Nascar teams has emerged, after a fight broke out in the pit area of a Virginia speedway.

Verstappen breaks ANOTHER all-time F1 record

Current world champion Max Verstappen has broken Sebastian Vettel’s record for the largest points lead in Formula 1 history, extending his current margin ahead of Sergio Perez to 177 points after winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

