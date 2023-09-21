F1 News Today: Perez's Red Bull exit predicted as Marko makes bizarre statement and new AlphaTauri name hinted

Chris Deeley

Thursday 21 September 2023 05:57

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes a rift between team-mates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will see Red Bull end the Mexican driver's contract after this season.

Marko issues bizarre comment on Perez CONTROVERSY after apology

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has hinted at nefarious motives behind the recent controversy sparked by his comments about Mexican driver Sergio Perez.

adidas in the picture as AlphaTauri look for new sponsor and new name

Next year's grid will look strikingly different, as one staple of the paddock is leaving for good – to potentially be replaced by something no one saw coming.

Russell hints at Mercedes UPGRADES for end-of-season push

George Russell has suggested that there are ‘a few more little things to come’ to help boost Mercedes’ chances over the rest of the F1 season.

Fans enraged over 'SHAMEFUL' Mercedes behaviour towards Hamilton

Fans of Lewis Hamilton have criticised Mercedes on social media after there appeared to be no team members ready to congratulate the seven-time world champion on his podium finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.

