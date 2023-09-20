Russell hints at Mercedes UPGRADES for end-of-season push

Lauren Sneath

George Russell has suggested that there are ‘a few more little things to come’ to help boost Mercedes’ chances over the rest of the F1 season.

The British driver was predicted to have a strong weekend in Singapore, but despite holding P2 for much of the race suffered a nightmare crash in the final laps of the race, taking himself out of the running for a podium place.

Lewis Hamilton, who was behind Russell in third when the latter crashed, ended up taking third place.

The Mercedes team currently hold a narrow lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ championship, but following Carlos Sainz’s win in Singapore they will be looking to secure an advantage to increase the gap.

Speaking ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, where he will be hoping for redemption, Russell suggested that alterations or upgrades to the car will be in place for the last few races to help the team improve for 2024.

He said: "In all honesty, there'll be a few more little things to come towards the end of the season, which will aid our learning into next season."

George Russell was dejected after crashing in Singapore

Russell: We are motivated to get back on top

Russell added: "Yeah, I think we've made some good gains this season.

“I think it's clear that we made some mistakes ahead of the 2022 season, and again over this winter, but I’m definitely confident that these mistakes are going to aid us and help us a lot for the future.

"And, you know, you need those setbacks, and you need those errors to set you on the right path. And I think, as a team, we're incredibly motivated to get back to the top.

“And as I said, I think the lessons we've learned over these two years, will only help us in the years to come."

