F1 News Today: Schumacher impresses in Mercedes test as Hamilton makes emotional RETURN and Wolff suffers failure
F1 News
F1 News Today: Schumacher impresses in Mercedes test as Hamilton makes emotional RETURN and Wolff suffers failure
Mick Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell were put to the test by Mercedes in a "Guess the F1 driver" quiz in which all three did equally well.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton makes emotional RETURN as he recalls memorable moments
Lewis Hamilton has returned to his hometown of Stevenage for a worthy cause and issued a touching message to his social media followers.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes chief Wolff suffers surfboard FAILURE
Toto Wolff has showcased excellent physical fitness while surfing behind a boat, although the Austrian couldn't keep his balance as he continues to recover from a summer injury.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen LOSES 'very important F1 championship'
Max Verstappen has suffered a rare 2023 defeat, as Carlos Sainz emerged victorious in a 'Grill the Grid' challenge, as part of a social media event from F1.
➡️ READ MORE
Italian Grand Prix saw huge amount of F1 fans MISS key moments
Out of the 31 overtakes that occurred at Monza during the last Italian Grand Prix, only 15 were shown on TV, making it the second-lowest figure after Monaco.
➡️ READ MORE