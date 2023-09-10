Verstappen LOSES 'very important F1 championship'

Janice Kusters

Sunday 10 September 2023 21:57

Max Verstappen has suffered a rare 2023 defeat, as Carlos Sainz emerged victorious in a 'Grill the Grid' challenge, as part of a social media event from F1.

Sainz's team Ferrari are currently not a contender for the constructors' championship trophy, as they are sitting in third place. They trail Mercedes in second by 45 points and lag significantly behind Red Bull in first by a whopping 355 points.

Currently positioned in fifth place, Sainz is not a prominent contender for the drivers' championship either, trailing leader Verstappen by a significant margin of 247 points, while sitting on 117.

But there were indeed instances when the Spaniard had the opportunity to shine. He secured a podium finish during the Italian Grand Prix after an incredibly impressive pole position in front of the Tifosi.

Additionally, he excelled in off-track challenges during Grill the Grid, claiming the championship trophy. Yet, it wasn't for lack of effort on Verstappen's part.

The Dutchman consistently sought to impress, whether by demonstrating his rapid geographical knowledge, completing the latest landmark challenge in under 30 seconds, or showcasing his historical prowess in previous challenges.

Will Buxton had the privilege of presenting Sainz with this award on his birthday.

"As you know, there are three very important championships in Formula 1, that's the drivers' championship, there is the constructors' championship, and there is the Grill the Grid championship," Buxton joked. "You won it, by four points. So with that, you get your trophy."

Sainz was presented with the trophy on his birthday, which happened to fall on the Friday of the Italian Grand Prix weekend

Sainz received his award with a delighted smile, saying: "My birthday cannot get any better than this."

READ MORE: Rosberg outlines VITAL thing Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has to learn

Carlos Sainz's top pick in Grill the Grid challenges

When questioned about his favourite aspect of Grill the Grid, the Spaniard needed a quick refresher, stating: "It was done in February man, I don't even remember."

However, when Buxton started listing the various challenges, recalling: "You did... There was; name two drivers who had done certain things, you had to name every driver with a certain letter of the alphabet, baby photos..."

The choice was easily made, as Sainz enthusiastically interjected: "Baby photos! Baby photos! That's the one I [performed at] the worst, but I had the most fun doing it."

After securing both the Grill the Grid trophy on Friday and the third-place trophy on Sunday, the Ferrari driver was able to depart from Monza with a pair of trophies stowed in his suitcase.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even fasters